Kazakhstan takes part in 79th session of Interstate Water Management Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 79th ordinary session of the Interstate Commission for Water Management has taken place vie videoconferencing, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

The session summed up the results of the crop season of 2020 in river basins of Amu Darya and Syr Darya Rivers as well as reviewed and approved the projected operation schedules of the reservoirs for the 2020/21 crop season.

The participants also discussed the implementation of the initiatives announced by the Heads of State at the Summit of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea held in Türkmenbaşy, Turkmenistan, in 2018.

The online meeting was joined by Kazakh Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev, Chairman of the Turkmen State Committee for Water Resources Guzgeldi Bayjanov, Water Management Deputy Minister of Uzbekistan Vokhidzhon Akhmadzhonov, and First Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Jamshed Shoimzoda.