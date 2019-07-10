Kazakhstan takes part in Global Summit of Women in Switzerland

NUR-SULTAN-BASEL. KAZINFORM - Delegation of the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan took part in the Global Summit of Women held in Switzerland last week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was also attended by a number of heads of state and governments of various countries, as well as heads of the World's biggest business companies led by women.



The summit is a dialogue platform which allows governments, private and non-governmental organizations to work together for setting a common vision of the global economic empowerment of women through the exchange of experiences and strategies of women leaders from all over the World.



In particular, representatives of the Association took part in the sessions on leadership in the digital age, the state of global markets and the prospects of market leaders, as well as discussions on entrepreneurship, the use of artificial intelligence and the blockchain for business growth, approaches to achieving a fair payment.



The share of women in education and healthcare sectors of Kazakhstan is up to 70%, while 60% in finance and insurance, and 45% in agriculture. The number of women who have been successful in business, art and sports is increasing.



The representatives of the Association also met with the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Liechtenstein Mr Volker Schmid.