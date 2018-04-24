Kazakhstan takes part in SCO FMs meeting in Beijing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign ministers of the SCO member states agreed on agenda for the upcoming SCO Summit in coastal city of Qingdao, China in June, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

According to the ministry, during the session in Beijing foreign ministers of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan discussed the goals of SCO further activity in political, economic and humanitarian spheres, resolutions regarding current activity of the organization as well as drafts of the Qingdao Declaration.



Participants exchanged views on the most relevant problems of the international and regional agenda. Utmost attention was paid to the process of implementation of the agreements reached at the SCO Summit in Astana in June 2017.







In his remarks Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov drew attention of those present to the relevance of ensuring food security, development of highway and railway lines given the ramified networks of transport routes of the SCO member states.



On the eve of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council session, heads of delegations met with Chinese President Xi Jinping who noted that China considers SCO development as one of priorities of its foreign policy. He voiced China's preparedness together with other SCO member states to ensure security and stability in the region, deepen cooperation within the One Belt, One Road initiative, expand humanitarian exchanges and more.



