Kazakhstan takes part in SPIEF 2018
"Digitalization is one of top priorities of Kazakhstan. Delivering an address at the Astana Economic Forum held in Astana on May 17-19, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted digitalization as one of five global megatrends," Mamin told the session themed Digital agenda as a factor of raising EAEU competitive power.
"Kazakhstan launched the countrywide implementation of e-state and social services under the Digital Kazakhstan state-run program. Automation of processes at uranium producing companies let boost Kazatomprom productivity by 10% in a year. Trip Optimizer system implementation at Kazakhstan's locomotives let reduce fuel consumption rate by 5%, pollutant emissions level by 3-17%."
"Digital systems of data processing and data exchange in transport industry let curb term of deliveries en route Asia-Europe to 12 days," he noted.
"Realization of the state program will provide GDP growth by 30% by 2022; economic expansion and development of new industries will let create 300,000 workplaces," he added.
"Kazakhstan has voiced its support to the initiative to develop a joint approach to digitalization of the EAEU national economies," he said.