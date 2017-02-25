Kazakhstan takes part in Winter Military World Games in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Athletes of Central Army Sports Club of the Ministry of Defence are taking part in the III Winter Military World Games 2017 under the direction of Honored Master of Sports of Kazakhstan, Kazakh climber lieutenant Maksut Zhumayev.

According to Spuntiknews, the event is held every four years, one year before the Winter Olympic Games are organized. In 2010 the games were held in Italy, while in 2013 they took place in France.



This year, some 2,000 athletes from 40 states are expected to participate in the event. The athletic program includes seven sport disciplines, which are biathlon, skiing races, alpine skiing, ski orienteering, ski mountaineering, indoor sport climbing and short track skating.