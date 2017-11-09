Kazakhstan takes part in World Travel Market London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 6-8б London hosted the leading global event for the travel industry, the World Travel Market (WTM) with the participation of the industry professionals from all over the world, Kazinform has learned from the NC Kazakh Tourism's press service.

This year the Republic of Kazakhstan was represented by regional tourism departments and leading tourist companies of the country.





Within the framework of the event, the head of the country's delegation, adviser to the chairman of the board of the Kazakh Tourism Gulnar Keneyeva took part in in the Selling the Silk Road: unite and conquer seminar organized by UNWTO and Travel Perspective, met with representatives of the world's leading media outlets, including BBC, National Geographic, CNN, and Discovery channel.





Held annually, World Travel Market brings together 51,000 travel professionals, key industry buyers, journalists, digital influencers, students and Tourism Ministers. Last year the event resulted in more than 865,000 business contacts for a total of £ 2.5 billion.





