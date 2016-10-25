Kazakhstan takes steps to lure more Chinese tourists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan has extended the "Chinese" list of Kazakhstani tour operators. Presently, it comprises 63 tour operators from 8 regions of Kazakhstan.

"The list of Kazakhstani tour operators that can work with Chinese tour operators was drafted within the framework of implementation of the memorandum between the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Tourism Administration of the People's Republic of China on simplification of group travel of Chinese citizens to the Republic of Kazakhstan signed in December 2015," Marat Igali, Director of the Department said.



In his words, as part of the Approved Destination Status (ADS) program China recommends local tourists the countries they can visit. Earlier 150 countries signed the corresponding agreement within the ADS with China.



"As per the agreement, the Chinese government allows its tour operators arrange tours and the country with the ADS status issues special group ADS visas for Chinese tourists," Mr. Igali wrote in a Facebook post. "Such visas are issued for groups of tourists only. A Chinese tour operator and a Kazakhstani tour operator appoint coordinators who accompany each group throughout their journey. The route of Chinese tourists is minutely detailed. A tourist cannot travel separately from the group or live outside the hotel where the group is staying."



"The list includes 63 tour operators from 8 Kazakhstani regions: 29 tourist companies from Almaty city, 14 - from Astana city, 11 - from East Kazakhstan region, 6 - from Almaty and Karaganda regions, and 3 - from Zhambyl, Mangistau and Kostanay regions," Igali explained.



Within the framework of the agreement the first groups of Chinese tourists (over 200 people) visited the cities of Astana, Almaty and Ust-Kamenogorsk in August 2016.



One can download the list of Kazakhstani tour operators recommended for work with Chinese colleagues at the website of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan https://dep-turizm.mid.gov.kz/ru/pages/spisok-turistskih-operatorov-respubliki-kazahstan-dlya-raboty-s-kitayskimi-turistskimi