Kazakhstan taking part in space forum in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan with Vice-Minister Marat Nurgozhin in the head is taking part in the second international space exploration forum in Tokyo, Kazinform reports.

The delegation of Kazakhstan has taken part in the ceremony of forum opening conducted by Minister of Education, Culture, Sport, Science and Technology Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Within the framework of the forum the Kazakh delegation which consists of Vice-President of "Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary" National Company, astronaut Aidyn Aimbetov, General Director of the joint venture "Galam" Aibergen Ruslanuly, will hold a number of meetings with the management of space agencies of Russia, Ukraine, the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Marat Nurgozhin, the Kazakhstan specialists will participate in the sessions devoted to space research programs and projects, where the Vice-Minister will present a report on today's achievements of Kazspace and the outlooks for development of Kazakhstan's space industry.

Also, the Kazakhstan delegation will visit the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Over 60 countries are participating in the forum. The heads of space agencies are going to discuss the issues of international cooperation in space exploration and coordinate their actions within the framework of ongoing and perspective projects.





