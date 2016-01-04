Kazakhstan talks plans on fields of North Caspian Project

BAKU. KAZINFORM - In 2016, Kazakhstan will hold conceptual study regarding the development of "Kalamkas-Sea" oil field in the Caspian Sea, trend.az reports.

The "Kalamkas-Sea" field is a part of the North Caspian Project. Besides, the project includes the development of giant "Kashagan" field and smaller fields - "Aktoty", "Kairan" and "South-West Kashagan".

Geological reserves of the "Kalamkas-Sea" are estimated at 159 million tons of oil, recoverable reserves - 57 million tons of oil. At the same time, conditions for oil production at "Kalamkas-Sea" are easier than on other fields of the project.

"Based on the research results, plan and budget for the field's development will be prepared, after which the forecasted period for the start of production will be available," the ministry said.

The energy ministry also said that additional evaluation work is planned on other fields, which are part of the North Caspian Project - "Aktoty" and "Kairan".