Kazakhstan targets to develop e-commerce

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM E-commerce has been one of the main areas of development of Kazakhstan's economy, according to First Vice PM of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, who said it at a meeting with CEO of JUMORE E-commerce Co., Ltd Lu Hongxiang in China's Hangzhou, Kazinform reports.

“As per experts’ estimations, Kazakhstan can be a centre of logistics and e-commerce for the EEU countries and can achieve global indicator of e-commerce share – 4% of the total volume of retail trade in the world. For this, we need to review the approaches to logistics, develop the networks of goods delivery and expand the range of banking services,” Sagintayev said.

The First Vice PM told about implementation of the Industrial Innovative Development Program in Kazakhstan and the country’s striving to create economy not depending on raw-materials. Alongside, the country improves its legislative and practical aspects of e-commerce implementation.

According to him, Сhina’s experience in e-commerce development is of great interest for Kazakhstan. Chinese side expressed interest in establishing cooperation with Kazakhstan under the Internet+ program and launching new mechanisms of cooperation in internet-commerce, internet-industry, new digital technologies etc.



