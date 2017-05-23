Kazakhstan, Tatarstan boost coop in IT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 31 Kazakhstani students are studying IT technologies in Tatarstan and develop projects for the leading companies of the republic today. Deputy PM - Minister of Informatization and Communications of Tatarstan Roman Shaikhutdinov said it in an interview with Kazinform correspondent.

According to Mr.Shaikhutdinov, Tatarstan is one of innovative regions of the Russian Federation to date. Both Russian regions and foreign countries express interest in its IT technologies.

“A governmental delegation of Kazakhstan has recently visited our country to study our experience in implementing Republic of Tatarstan Citizen’s Map project. This is a multifunctional plastic card offering 16 digital services. The card contains transport and payment applications with a contactless payment function, social applications for receiving governmental services and an electronic signature of the card owner. The project has already been piloted in Zelenodolsky district of Tatarstan,” he said.

In his words, IT Park has become a locomotive of high technologies in the country.

“Our IT Park is the first technological park in the Russian Federation which specializes in R&D and development of IT companies. IT Park successfully functions in Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny. As many as 200 delegations visit the technological park every year,” R.Shaikhutdinov noted and added that one of the residents of the park – JSC BARS Group – is piloting today a healthcare information system in Kazakhstan.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Tatarstan successfully cooperate in IT education.



“31 Kazakhstani students are studying today in Innopolis University of Tatarstan now,” he said.