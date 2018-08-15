  • kz
    Kazakhstan team finishes 7th at 2018 Asian Men's Volleyball Cup

    18:33, 15 August 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan defeated Korean team in four sets on the final day of the 2018 Asian Men's Volleyball Cup, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh volleyball players won two sets with a certain effort: 25-21 and 25-23. Then, the team of the Land of the Morning Calm relatively easily outbattled their opponents scoring 14-25. However, at the end the fourth set, the Kazakhstan team turned out to be better (25-19) and came in 7th at the Asian Cup. Respectively, the South Korean team took the 8th position.

    Sport
