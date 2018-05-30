Kazakhstan team wins UNICEF Hackathon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UNICEF jointly with the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, Almaty city administration and International University of Information Technologies organized The healthcare and social protection ecosystem digitalization. Blockchain. Hackathon in Almaty.

It brought together 18 teams of Astana, Almaty and Karaganda, two teams from Kyrgyzstan representing more than six universities, civil society and business incubators.



Those attending presented innovative projects for healthcare and social protection systems, including development of web-platforms and mobile applications for doctors for digital post-operation monitoring, and application for auditing pharmaceutical supplies.



Mountain peak team of the Kazakh-British Technical University won the top honors presenting Glukie mobile application for children with diabetes. It is a child-friendly application of blood glucose monitor. Three teams, whose projects were acknowledged the best won money rewards to realize their projects.



The event was purposed to promote innovative solutions for healthcare and social protection systems of Kazakhstan.