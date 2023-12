ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxers Ivan Dychko (+91kg) and Vasily Levit (up to 91kg) added two more gold medals to our team's collection at the Asian Boxing Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Vasily Levit fought against Uzbek boxer Rustam Tulaganov, and Dychko's opponent was Chinese Zhibao Wang. In whole, Kazakhstan team captured four gold medals and one silver.