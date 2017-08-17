Kazakhstan Temir Zholy inks memo with Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice President for Development of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Arman Sultanov held talks with Executive Officer of Nippon Express Co. Ltd. Tatsuo Sugiyama in Astana on Wednesday.

The sides discussed the issues of organization of container transportation between the countries of the Eurasian continent through the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy's press service reports.



At the meeting, Mr Sultanov briefed the Japanese guests on Kazakhstan's transport and logistics opportunities.



Participants of the meeting noted the need to step up cooperation to attract additional containerized cargo from China, Japan, South Korea to the European, and CauCar countries through the territory of Kazakhstan as well as to attract more investment in the development of the Special economic zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gate".



The meeting resulted in signing of the memorandum of cooperation between JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy", JSC "KTZ Express" and Nippon Express Co., Ltd.