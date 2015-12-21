“Kazakhstan Temir Zholy” JSC increased export of novel corn by 25%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan exported 2 million 300 thousand tons of novel corn in 2015, President of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC Askar Mamim told at CCS press conference.

"In total, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Company transported 3 million 600 thousand tons of novel corn including 2 million 300 thousand tons for export. This is a 25% increase compared to the last year," A. Mamim told answering the journalists' questions.

According to him, the figure for novel grain export in 2014 was 1 million 800 thousand tons.