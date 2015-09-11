  • kz
    Kazakhstan temporarily banned import and sale of Kyrgyz and Russian food products

    16:17, 11 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has imposed temporary ban on import and sale of some food products from Kyrgyzstan and Russia for repeated infringement of sanitary-epidemiological and hygienic norms outlined in technical regulations, Kazinform refers to the Committee on Consumers' Rights Protection of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.

    The goal of the ban is to protect the consumers' rights and ensure sanitary-epidemiological wellbeing of the population. Among the banned foods are processed cheese "Hochland" produced by Hochland Russland JSC in Russia; butter "Krestyanskoe" produced in Kyrgyzstan; sausages produced by Mikoyanovsky Meat Processing Factory in Russia etc. The Committee took this decision following laboratory studies held from January to August 2015. The ban was imposed on September 8, 2015

    Economy Russia Kyrgyzstan News
