Kazakhstan temporarily bans export of petroleum products out of EEU bounds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has introduced a temporary ban on the export of oil products from Kazakhstan out of the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The corresponding decree signed by the head of the Ministry, as of June 26, 2015 number 437, has been published in the official media. According to the document, in order to prevent critical shortage and rising prices of petroleum products on the domestic market of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the country has banned (for a period of six months) export of light distillates and products (code ТН ВЭД ЕАС 2710 12), middle distillates, kerosene, gas oil, diesel oil (code ТН ВЭД ЕАС 2710 19 110 0 - 2710 19 290 0, 2710 19 350 0 - 2710 19 480 0, 2710 20 110 0 - 2710 20 190 0) and other petroleum products (code ТН ВЭД ЕАС 2710 20 900 0), except for domestic heating oil, outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.