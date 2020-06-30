  • kz
    Kazakhstan temporarily suspends trains in three directions

    18:45, 30 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation national company has informed of temporary cancellation of commercial Talgo trains in three directions, Kazinform reports.

    The suspended trains include Talgo train No.19/20 heading from Nur-Sultan-Nurly zhol to Atyrau on July 1, 2020, and from Atyrau to Nur-Sultan on July 2, 2020; Talgo train No.95/96 heading from Nur-Sultan-Nurly zhol to Uralsk on July 2, 2020 and back from Uralsk on July 3, 2020; Talgo train No.701/702 en route from Almaty-2 to Nur-Sultan-Nurly zhol on July 1, 2020 and back from Nur-Sultan-Nurly zhol to Almaty-2 on July 2, 2020.


    Transport News
