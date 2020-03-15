Kazakhstan Tennis Federation postpones all tournaments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced the postponement of all tournaments until April 20, 2020, Kazinform reports with reference to Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has made a decision to reschedule all tournaments which were planned to be held in our country.

«The ITF COVID-19 Advisory Group has been continuously monitoring the global spread and impact of the COVID-19 virus, in consultation with medical, travel and security experts as well as the relevant international and national authorities. We are aware this situation is evolving on a daily basis», the ITF said.

«Following the ATP announcement and based on our discussions with both Tours, the ITF is taking the precautionary measure to postpone all ITF-owned and sanctioned events, across the men’s and women’s ITF World Tennis Tour, the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, ITF Beach Tennis World Tour, and ITF Seniors Tour.

This will be reviewed on a weekly basis but no ITF events will take place until at least the week of Monday 20 April. We will work closely with our partners and other stakeholders, Regional and National Associations, to determine suitable alternative dates, with the goal of enabling the resumption of playing opportunities across each category as soon as the situation allows.

Professional tennis is collaboration between the ITF, the ATP and the WTA. Our respective organisations will therefore work hard to keep those affected informed and to minimise disruption to playing schedules and rankings. Matches currently in progress - including those subject to a rain delay - may be completed today but cannot be carried over until tomorrow. Any matches yet to be started today will be postponed.

The health and safety of players, player support teams, event staff and spectators must be the priority. It is not possible to predict the length of time that tennis as a whole will be affected by COVID-19, but we will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly» the statement of the ITF reads.

Due to the current situation, the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan, in order to comply with safety rules, postpones all tournaments which were scheduled to be carried out in Kazakhstan for an indefinite period.