Kazakhstan testing Electronic goods tracking system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is planning to implement an electronic goods management system with a "Virtual Storage" module, the press service of the Finance Ministry reports.

The system is being introduced within the framework of implementing the 39th step of the 100 Concrete Steps Plan.

With the help of the new tracking system, tax inspectors will be able to trace the whole chain of supply and sale, from the moment the goods are imported into the territory of Kazakhstan until the moment they are sold. The virtual warehouse should appear this fall in the course of integrating the Customs Information and the Electronic Invoices systems.

Right now the goods tracking system is being tested by the State Revenue Committee with the involvement of a focus group of taxpayers.

A unified goods tracking mechanism, which among other things, will include the possibility of analyzing the life cycle of goods will be put into operation on January 1, 2019, as a result of the comprehensive revision of the Electronic Invoices system.

It should be noted that the Electronic Invoices were launched in 2014. And as of June 30, 2017, more than 161.3 thousand users used it to issue 46.5 million electronic invoices for over KZT 15.2 trillion.