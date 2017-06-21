Kazakhstan, Thailand intend to introduce mutual visa-free regime for citizens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi has held talks with Virasakdi Futrakul, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand. He arrived in Astana to attend the third meeting of the Joint Bilateral Cooperation Commission between the Kazakh and Thai Governments. This was reported by the Kazakhstan MFA press service.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the status and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Thai relations in political, economic, scientific, technical and cultural spheres.

The Kazakh side proposed to establish a visa-free regime for all citizens of Kazakhstan and Thailand. The deputy foreign ministers agreed to speed up the process of considering the respective draft agreement between the governments.

The main meeting result was that they inked the Agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements for the holders of diplomatic and official passports between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand.