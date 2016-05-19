Kazakhstan thanks WCO for support: Conference in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WCO Europe Regional Heads of Customs Conference has kicked off in Astana today. Participating are heads of customs agencies from 50 countries.

First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took floor at the conference and addressed participants of the conference on behalf of Prime Minister Karim Massimov.



In his remarks, Mr. Sagintayev noted that customs service plays a strategic role in the economic development of every country.



"In this connection, exchange of information between customs services is of paramount importance and the World Customs Organization (WCO) plays a leading role in that process," he said.



According to him, Kazakhstan exerts every effort to improve norms and rules of international trade and as a member of the WTO pays utmost attention to the implementation of SAFE Framework of Standards.



"Situated at the crossroads of trade routes of the biggest continent in the world, Kazakhstan gradually expands its transit potential and strives to cement trade relations. We wouldn't be able to do that without WCO support," he added.