Kazakhstan, the Holy See mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - October 17, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Holy See.

For a quarter of a century favorable conditions were created for the progressive development of bilateral political dialogue, cultural, humanitarian and scientific cooperation between Astana and the Vatican. The interaction of the two states to strengthen peace and stability, interreligious and interfaith dialogue occupies a special place on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



Regular and trustful political dialogue at the highest level testifies to mutual striving of the parties to deepen bilateral cooperation.



The key directions in the development of interstate relations based on friendship and mutual understanding were laid during the visits of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Vatican in 1998, 2003 and 2009.



A significant historical date in interstate relations was the state visit of Pope John Paul II to Kazakhstan in September 2001.



Kazakhstan views the Holy See as an important partner in the development of the dialogue of civilizations and ensuring intercultural and interethnic rapprochement of the peoples of the world. More than 130,000 Catholics live in Kazakhstan today, preserving their faith, identity, languages, culture and making an important contribution to the consolidation of peace and harmony in our society.



The Holy See provides comprehensive support for Kazakhstan's initiatives to strengthen interreligious dialogue and interfaith accord, participating actively in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.



A landmark event in the year of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations was the participation of the Holy See in the International Exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana with the concept of "Energy for the common good: Taking care of the common home". Symbolizing the moment of creation of energy and life, the Vatican called for the use of global energy for the benefit of mankind and the world, cooperation between people of all faiths for universal access to energy sources.



Kazakhstan is fully committed to the further strengthening of friendship and cooperation, as well as the expansion of an open and mutually beneficial dialogue with the Vatican.