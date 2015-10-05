Kazakhstan, the Netherlands to face off in European qualifier

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National football teams of Kazakhstan and the Netherlands are to clash in the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier in the Kazakh capital this Saturday.

Dutch forwards Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben as well as midfielder Wesley Sneijder are expected to join Danny Blind's side at the Astana Arena Stadium on October 10. The European qualifying match is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.ticketon.kz, www.vesti.kz and www.sports.kz. Currently Team Kazakhstan is at the bottom of Group A standings with only 2 points and has no chances to reach the finals of UEFA EURO 2016. But Yuri Krasnozhan's squad can dash the Netherlands' hopes of qualifying. Recall that Wesley Sneijder has already played at the Astana Arena in the epic Galatasaray vs. Astana match in the UEFA Champions League on September 30.