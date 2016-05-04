Kazakhstan thrashes French hockey players ahead of 2016 IIHF World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan outplayed France 6:3 in the third friendly match ahead of the 2016 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Players of the French squad were the first to open the score. Kazakhstani Roman Starchenko responded with a precise puck minutes later. However, Team France snatched the initiative and scored the second goal. Barys forward Dustin Boyd tied the score at the end of the first period.

Nigel Dawes and Brandon Bochenski netted their respective goals in the second stanza.

The final period was filled with action as Maksim Semenov and Yevgeniy Rymarev of Kazakhstan scored goals apiece.

Kazakhstan will take on Switzerland in Group A on the second day of the championship, May 7.