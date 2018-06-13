Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media Contest calls for applications

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the Kazakhstan's Chief Editors Club, is pleased to announce the call for applications to the Fifth "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" Competition.



The contest seeks to reward original articles about Kazakhstan that have been published in a foreign (non-Kazakhstani) media outlet, between September 1, 2017 and June 15, 2018, the Foreign Ministry's official website reads.

The prize board will select five winners (each from the following geographic regions - the Americas; Europe; CIS & the Baltics; Middle East & Africa; Asia, Australia & Oceania), who will be awarded a trip to Kazakhstan in August 2018. A week-long trip will include stops in Astana, Almaty and the Borovoye Resort, an extensive cultural program and a meeting with local representatives of government, media, science, culture in order to get firsthand information about Kazakhstan, as well as to establish professional contacts with fellow professionals. Only non-Kazakhstani applicants are eligible to participate in the contest.

The submission deadline is June 15, 2018.

The winners will be announced on July 2, 2018, on the eve of Astana Day.

To apply, authors are asked to send their applications to contest@mfa.kz.

For more information about the contest, submission guidelines for applicants, and the prize rules, please visit here or send an email tocontest@mfa.kz

Organized in cooperation with Kazakhstan's Chief Editors Club, this year's "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of the Foreign Media" competition - the fifth of its kind - is made possible through the generous support of the Kazakhstan TemirZholy JSC National Railways Company, Rixos President Astana, Rixos Borovoe, Rixos Almaty chain of luxury hotels and Argymak Transportation Company.

The Foreign Ministry is also pleased to be collaborating with Wizzair, Central and Eastern Europe's largest low-cost airline which launched in 2017 a new Budapest-Astana-Budapest route, and Turkish Airlines, the largest carrier in the world by number of destinations.