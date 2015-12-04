Kazakhstan to abolish price regulation from Jan 1, 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Beginning from January 1, 2017 Kazakhstan will abolish price regulation, this has been voiced by Serik Zhumangarin, chairman of the Committee on Regulation of Natural Monopolies and Protection of Competition, at a press conference in Central Communications Service.

He said that beginning from January 1, 2017 price regulation will be canceled because it will be replaced by tools of antitrust regulation. Thus, from January 1, 2016 the tegister of dominant market would be limited to the subjects of highly concentrated (regulated) markets. Mr. Zhumangarin stressed that any price regulation is a barrier to business. As noted S.Zhumangarin, healthy competition is the foundation of any business and normalization of prices.