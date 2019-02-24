Kazakhstan to add new flights in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will add new non-stop routes this year to Prague, Ulan Bator, Tokyo, Turistik Kamkor corporate fund's press service reports.

The first two flights will be operated by Scat air carrier. This May it will acquire two new Boeing aircrafts.



The first flight to Ulan-Bator will be performed on June 2. The sales are already open, the message reads.



Besides, Scat will resume its summer flights to Batumi, Krasnodar and Sochi. It will also fly to Yerevan and Mineralnye Vody.



It is noteworthy, Azerbaijan air carrier plan to unveil Baku-Almaty-Baku flight. It will make a debut flight on April 2. It will fly an Airbus A319 twice a week on Tuesdays and Sundays.



Russia's S7 will launch new flights en route Novosibirsk-Astana and Moscow-Semey.