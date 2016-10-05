Kazakhstan to adopt code on subsurface use in 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will adopt the code on subsurface use in 2017, Vice Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev said Wednesday.

At the KIOGE conference "Oil and gas" in Almaty, Vice Minister Mirzagaliyev also revealed plans to gradually introduce the international system of recording mineral resources in the upcoming years.



"In order to create favorable investment climate, our ministry works on to improve the national legislation in oil and gas sphere. Our main goal is to bring the national legislation in harmony with international standards. To achieve that we are working on the code on subsurface use," Mirzagaliyev said.



In his words, the code foresees expanding international cooperation, ensuring inflow of investment for exploration of new oil and gas fields, etc.



