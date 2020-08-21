Kazakhstan to adopt National Action Plan for Children

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will adopt the National Action Plan for the Benefit of Children in the year ahead,» Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said.

Notably, Kazakhstan will introduce children’s wellbeing index and children’s budget.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan will increase budgets of schools. Some KZT 30 bln will be allocated from the republican budget to increase school budgets by 20% on an average.