Kazakhstan to adopt several laws to tighten security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Parliament's joint sitting in Astana, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about legislative aspects of the country's security ensuring measures.

Thus, as the President noted, in its new session, the Majilis will have to discuss 7 bills on countering terrorism, extremism, on counter-intelligence operations, fingerprint and genom record-keeping and on probation of ensuring information security.



“We will elaborate these laws and will offer them to the deputies for adoption, in order to guarantee security in our country. The most important thing is to preserve security, stability in the society,” highlighted Nazarbayev.