Kazakhstan to allocate KZT 128.6 million in humanitarian aid to Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Republic of Kazakhstan will allocate 128,685,200 tenge in humanitarian aid to Tajikistan for the purchase of mazut (fuel oil), Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the Adilet Legal Information System of normative legal acts.

In accordance with the Government decree, the Kazakh Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry shall allocate the funds to the neighboring country from the emergency reserve for the purchase of 1,000 tons of mazut.

From their side, Kazakhstan's Foreign Office and Ministry of Investment and Development shall determine the recipient and ensure the provision of humanitarian aid and timely supply of rolling stock for the transportation and delivery of fuel oil to Tajikistan.