Kazakhstan to allocate KZT662M as humanitarian aid to Syria, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan has allocated KZT 662 million as humanitarian assistance to Syria, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh Government signed the respective Decree dd. December 20, 2017, and published it on "Adilet" legal information system website. According to the text of the document, the Government amends Decree No. 288 dd. May 25, 2017 "On the allocation of funds from the Emergency Reserve of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and Decree dd. November 8, 2017 "On the provision of official humanitarian assistance to the Republic of Tajikistan".

"To allocate KZT 662 million 689 thousand from the emergency reserve of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kazakh Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry for response to natural and man-made emergency situations in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other states, which is covered by the 2017 national budget," the document says.

In particular, as per the Decree, the Kazakh Government shall allocate KZT 276 million 790 thousand for the provision of official humanitarian assistance to the Republic of Tajikistan. To provide humanitarian assistance, KZT 200 million 281 thousand and KZT 185 million 617 thousand shall be allocated to Kyrgyzstan and the Syrian Arab Republic, respectively.

Besides, according to the Decree, the Government shall allocate KZT 101 million to the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan from the Government's Emergency Reserve, which is covered by the 2017 National Budget, so that to purchase 986.534 tons of fuel oil as humanitarian assistance to Tajikistan.

The Decree shall enter into effect on the day it is signed.