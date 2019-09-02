  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to allot extra 250B tenge for SME support

    12:30, 02 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the Government to render support to the development of small and medium business, Kazinform reports.

    In his State-of-the-Nation Address President Tokayev pointed out that SMEs still face various problems related to the activity of law-enforcement agencies. The Head of State urged the Government to update the system of SME support and allot additional 250 billion tenge to that end.


    Tags:
    Business, companies President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2019 Business Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!