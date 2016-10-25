Kazakhstan to allot over 11B tenge on development of new town in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is planning to earmark 11.3 billion tenge (KZT) for construction of utility infrastructure of a new town of Nurkent in Almaty region, Minister of national Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev revealed on Tuesday.

"Among other things the Government is to consider allotting 11.3 billion tenge for construction of utility infrastructure of Nurkent town in Almaty region," Minister Bishimbayev said at the session of the Government.



Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the urban development master plan of Nurkent town during his working trip to Almaty region on September 19.



Nurkent will be built in Panfilovsk district where the new super modern city is set to appear in 2035. Its construction is crucial to solve the problem of resettlement of workers and their families who work in the free economic zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gate", the largest transport and logistics hub on the Great Silk Road.