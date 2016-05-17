Kazakhstan to apply U.S. experience in transfer of state structures’ functions to competitive environment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Transfer of governmental structures' functions to a competitive environment will be carried out with the consideration of the U.S. experience. First Vice Minister of National Economy Marat Kussainov said it today at an enlarged meeting of the Economic Reforms and Regional Development Committee of the Majilis.

“The Step 97 of the National Plan provides for active participation of citizens in adoption of decisions through the development of self-governance and local self-governance. This Step provides for also transfer of some governmental functions to a competitive environment and self-governed organizations. We have studied the best world practice and approaches applied in the U.S. for implementing this step,” M.Kussainov said.

The Minister told about establishment of a special commission on January 30, 2016 which will develop propositions regarding transfer of state bodies’ functions to a competitive environment and self-governed organizations. The commission is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Dariga Nazarbayeva.