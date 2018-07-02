Kazakhstan to assemble soon its own satellites

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited an open exposition of the Rocket and Space Equipment Museum, built in Astana by Kyzylorda region, Akorda press service reports.

The President surveyed potentials of the spacecraft assembly and testing complex.



The Head of State stressed the importance of space industry for further development of science and new technologies.











"We have launched the artificial Earth satellites assembly plant jointly with France. We will assemble soon our own satellites. We have our own launching pad and Zenith rocket will be ready for operations by 2022. Thus, our space industry embarks on a new technologic path and Kazakhstan becomes a full-fledged space power," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.







The museum is located in the territory of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Space Centre. The exposition on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana features patterns of Soyuz, Proton, Zenith launch vehicles and Buran orbital spaceship.



