Kazakhstan to attend 46th session of OIC Foreign Ministers' Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "On March 1-2 the Kazakh delegation led by Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov will take part in the 46th session of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi," Aibek Smadiyarov said.

56 foreign ministers of the OIC member states, heads of 30 OIC institutions are expected to attend the high-level forum.



"The agenda includes above 40 pressing issues concerning the Islamic world, including Palestine issues and Arab-Israeli conflict, Afghanistan, Syria crisis, the UN reforms, etc. 10 draft resolutions of Kazakhstan will be submitted to those attending for approval," he told the briefing.



Besides, the Kazakh FM is expected to hold talks with some foreign affairs ministers, OIC, and OIC institutions authorities.