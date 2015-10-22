Kazakhstan to attend meeting of GECF in Tehran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Secretary General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum Mohammad Hossein Adeli said two important gas documents will be inked in the meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in the capital Tehran, IRNA reports.

Talking to IRNA, Adeli reiterated that heads of state 18 gas exporting countries will attend the meeting.

'Various issues related to GECF and its activities as well as the general situation in global gas market will be among major topics to be discussed by the participants in GECF meeting,' he added.

The heads of the 18 world's biggest gas producing countries will arrive in Tehran on November 23 to attend the meeting.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum has 18 main and observer members and its permanent secretariat is located in Qatar's capital city, Doha. Iran, Russia, Qatar, Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Peru, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman are main members of GECF.

The forum's observer members include the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Iraq, and Norway.

Member states of GECF account for 42 percent of global gas production, 70 percent of global gas reserves, 40 percent of natural gas transmission through pipeline, and 65 percent of the world's liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.