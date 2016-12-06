Kazakhstan to attend OPEC meeting on Dec 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev has commented on the OPEC decision to reduce oil production, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are not the largest non-OPEC oil producer. We will take into account the position of our partners," Minister Bozumbayev said on the margins of the session of the Government in Astana on Tuesday.



He also confirmed he will participate in the upcoming OPEC meeting on December 10 in Vienna.



OPEC agreed to reduce output by about 1.2 million barrels a day for the first time since 2008.



Recall that in late November Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev said Kazakhstan is not ready to cut its oil production volumes.



"We are not ready to endorse such a decision. It is important for us to partake in the meeting, exchange views and hear the approaches of the OPEC member and non-member countries," Mirzagaliyev said.