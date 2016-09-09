Kazakhstan to attract 156bln tenge by yearend for SMEs development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the end of 2016, Kazakhstan will attract 156bln tenge from international financial organizations to support small and medium enterprises, said Kuandyk Bishimbayev, at the Government's extended sitting in Astana today.

"We are going to open credit lines from such international financial organizations as the Asian Development Bank and the European Investment Bank. In general, we plan to attract 156bln tenge to support small and medium enterprises," he said.



In 2016, the Ministry envisaged 575bln tenge from the National Fund and Unified National Accumulation Pension Fund reserves for building infrastructure, financing new investment projects, working capital and export operations as well as for loans recovery.



333bln tenge were placed in the second-tier banks and financial institutions. 141bln have already been paid to the entrepreneurs.