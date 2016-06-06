Kazakhstan to attract $4.5 bln of foreign loans for Nurly Zhol program’s implementation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will attract $4.5 bln of foreign loans for the implementation of Nurly Zhol program, Kazinform cites Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev as saying at the Government's meeting today.

“Along with the National Budget and the National Fund reserves, we plan to attract $4.5 bln of foreign loans under the Nurly Zhol program,” he said.

According to him, 292 bln tenge including 178 bln tenge from the National Fund were utilized in 2015 during the implementation of eight projects – Western Europe-Western China, Centre-South, Centre-East, Beineu-Aktau, Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Astana-Petropavlovsk, Aktobe-Atyrau and Uralsk-Kamenka. 72,000 people were involved in the projects’ implementation. 456 km of roads were built and reconstructed in total in 2015.

As the press service of the Ministry informs, 332.2 bln tenge is envisaged in the 2016 National Budget for this purpose. 151.3 bln tenge will be allocated for Nurly Zhol program. About 900 km of roads will be repaired by the end of the year. 75,000 people have been provided with jobs due to these projects.

In general, more than 100,000 people are involved in road repair works across Kazakhstan.