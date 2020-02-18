Kazakhstan to attract 800bn tenge of private investment to geological exploration development till 2025.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, a draft Concept of the State Geological Exploration Program for 2021-2025 was discussed, according to primeminister.kz.

The document was introduced by Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev. Reports on the relevance of approaches to the development of exploration in Kazakhstan were presented by President of the Kazakhstan Society of Petroleum Geologists Baltabek Kuandykov, Commercial General Manager of Shell Kazakhstan Aidan Murphy, General Director of Kazakhmys Barlau Galym Nurzhanov, governors of the East Kazakhstan region Daniyal Akhmetov, Karaganda region – Zhenis Kassymbek, Chair of the Board of JSC SWF Samruk-Kazyna Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

The 2021-2025 State Geological Exploration Program is aimed at ensuring geological exploration of the territory of Kazakhstan, replenishing the mineral resource base (increase in mineral reserves), scientific and research support for geological exploration of mineral resources, automation and digitalization, development of infrastructure and staffing for the geological industry, and also ensuring the socio-economic well-being of the country's population.

200 billion tenge will be spent on the program’s implementation from the state budget. 800 billion tenge of private investment will be attracted for this purpose as well.



