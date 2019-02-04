Kazakhstan to attract investments from 40 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informed mass media about its activity on attraction of investments to the country.

"After the enlarged meeting of the Government held January 30, President Nursultan Nazarbayev set a task to establish a comprehensive eco-system of investments attraction, with a focus on investors from the developed countries. The Ministry immediately began fulfilling this Presidential instruction," Official Spokesperson of the MFA Aybek Smadyarov said at a briefing today.



"The Ministry was authorized to synchronize this work at all the levels - from the akimats (local administrations) to foreign missions of Kazakhstan. 40 countries have been determined for attracting investments," he noted.



In order to increase productivity and accountability of foreign missions, the Ministry has developed key performance indicators. "The point at issue is statistical data (gross inflow of direct foreign investments and commodity turnover), attraction of new investors and interaction with the investors (monitoring of active investors' mood, reinvesting), Smadyarov said and added that each embassy had been set certain objectives and key performance indicators.