Kazakhstan to award Astana International Prize for contribution to religious dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From now on Kazakhstan will award the Astana International Prize for the Contribution to Religious Dialogue and the Medal of Honor of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the corresponding decree, Kazinform reports.

The prize will be awarded once every three years to leaders of the world and traditional religions, public figures and statesmen for an outstanding contribution to strengthening of inter-faith dialogue. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime award. The award will come with a $20,000 prize.



The Medal of Honor will be awarded once every three years as well.



As a reminder, the first Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions was held in Astana on September 23-24, 2003. Since then, leaders of world and traditional religions meet in the capital of Kazakhstan once every three years.