Kazakhstan to award Rio Paralympics gold medalist Gabidullina prize worth $250,000

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rio Paralympics medalist Zulfiya Gabidullina and Raushan Koishybayev have been greeted by Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly and crowd of fans this morning.

"At the ceremony celebrating the success of our athletes at the Rio Olympics President Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to award the same prize money to medalists of the Rio Paralympics. Everything will be confirmed at the session of the republican budget commission today," Minister Mukhamediuly told Kazinform correspondent while waiting for the Paralympic medalists to arrive.



That means that Zulfiya Gabidullina who won gold and set a new world record in the 100m freestyle swimming and powerlifter Raushan Koishybayeva who claimed silver in women's 67kg weight category will get $250,000 and $150,000 respectively.



"This is the first Paralympic gold and silver for Kazakhstan in history. This is a joy for entire Kazakhstan. We did not want to take a top spot in the medal standings. What we wanted was to earn 10 licenses and participate in the Paralympic Games," Mukhamediuly added.



He admitted that the Paralympic sport was neglected by the country authorities all these years. However, the triumph of our Paralympic team in Rio de Janeiro is believed to change situation for the better.







