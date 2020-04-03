Kazakhstan to ban exporting certain agricultural products

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture informed the Eurasian Economic Commission about the introduction of a ban and restrictions on the export of certain agricultural products, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

Kazakhstan plans to introduce a ban on the export of the following goods: buckwheat; white sugar; potatoes; onions, shallots, garlic, kurrat and other onion vegetables, fresh or chilled; sunflower seeds, whether or not crushed; sunflower oil; buckwheat.

The Ministry of Agriculture has also announced a planned restriction on exporting carrots, turnips, beets, cabbage, cauliflower, kohlrabi, leafy cabbage and similar edible vegetables of Brassica genus, fresh or chilled, wheat or wheat-rye flour, wheat and meslin.

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan emphasizes that these measures are associated with the introduction of a state of emergency in the country.

In April the current year the Ministry of Agriculture declared permission to export two hundred thousand tons of wheat and seventy thousand tons of flour. At the same time, traders were obliged to sell 30% of the export volume to the domestic market at a fixed price. One ton of 3- and 4- class wheat for domestic consumption should be sold at a price of KZT84-88. Flour is to be sold at a price of KZT120 thousand per ton in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions, the city of Nur-Sultan, and for KZT130 thousand in other regions.