Kazakhstan to ban import of Russia's gasoline after Aug 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will impose ban on import of gasoline from Russia to Kazakhstan after August 26.

The corresponding decree of the Kazakh Energy Minister as of July 3, 2018 "On petroleum products supplies from Russia to Kazakhstan" was published on July 16, 2018 in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Daily.



According to the decree, Kazakhstan bans import of petroleum from Russia by rail for three months.



The decree will come into force upon the expiry of ten calendar days following its first official publication.



As earlier reported Kazakh Vice Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov explained that the ban is introduced due gasoline oversupply at the domestic market.