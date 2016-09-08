Kazakhstan to ban large-caliber weapons in its territory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will ban purchase and use of large-caliber rifles by civilians, according to Vice Minister of Internal Affairs Rashid Zhakupov who said it at the Majilis' meeting.

The MIA official presented today the draft law ‘On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on countering extremism and terrorism' to the deputies.

According to him, Kazakhstan will ban use of long-barreled rifled weapons and large caliber patrons (+ 330) in its territory. “This rifle can used both by hunters and by snipers as well. The amendment is introduced to prevent its use during terrorist attacks against government officials,” he noted.

The bill imposes also limits on the number of guns allowed to possess by the civilians. Henceforth, the citizens may possess four firearms only.

“The amendments to the legislation are aimed at enhancing responsibility for violation of the rules of purchase, storage, use and transportation of civil and service weapons and ammunition,” the Vice Minister added.